Another round of rain and storms ahead of the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Yet another round of storms is expected this week. This time.... Right as we’re trying to get the weekend started.

It was a glorious start to the day. Clear skies, nice and crisp feel, but changes are already in progress! A warm front will move over the area later today. That will help feed in more moisture ahead of the next front that arrives in the evening hours. All-in-all, Friday will be a gorgeous day...until it very quickly no longer is.

STRONG/SEVERE STORMS EXPECTED 6PM - 10PM

The setup is very similar to what we saw Wednesday, with a few exceptions. The main one is that we do not see the potential for isolated storms popping up in the Brazos Valley ahead of the line. Where we expect that isolated storm activity is west of I-35, much like Wednesday, between 3 pm-5 pm. As those isolated cells approach the I-35 corridor, they will begin to clump together to form storm clusters and eventually a line. The leading edge of this line knocks on our northern counties right around the end of the workday, between 5 pm-6 pm.

Gorgeous out there! ....For now.



Storms still expected this evening. Some will be severe. Here's the latest: pic.twitter.com/cqAbqD7Hae — Max Crawford 👍 (@KBTXMax) April 28, 2023

Similar to Wednesday, the strongest storms will position themselves right on the edge of this line. The most significant storms will have the potential to produce a tornado, hail up to the size of a golf ball or egg, and wind gusts up to 70mph. The Storm Prediction Center, as of Thursday evening, has the northwestern half of the area (including most of B/CS) outlined in a 3 out of 5 risk for scattered severe storm development, with a 2 out of 5 for the rest of the Brazos Valley.

When we dig into that risk, the agency is able to break it down by hazard type.

TORNADO: They have the northern portions of Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties included in a 5% chance of seeing of a tornado with any stronger storm that happens to roll through. The majority of the Brazos Valley from Austin County up towards Houston County is included in a lower potential for possible tornadoes, but any more significant storm that spins up will need to be monitored.

HAIL & WIND: Hail and wind remain to be the largest concern, a more significant hail threat is off just to the northwest of the area, with the chance for 2″ hail or larger just reaching into Milam County. Wind gusts anywhere from 40-75mph will be most likely along the line.

Once the initial line passes, the severe threat will start to diminish as these storms become outflow dominant and driven by cooler winds. Also similar to Wednesday night, that does not mean the rain and thunderstorms are over. Elevated thunderstorms will trail behind the line, making it more difficult to get out and enjoy any evening plans as lightning could hinder, delay, or even prevent those that are outdoors.

Long story short, Friday will be nice until the evening hours and that’s when we need to keep our eyes on the sky. The most useful tool will be the PinPoint Weather App, if any rowdy storms pop up in your backyard it will alert you. If you don’t have it, you can download it here!

