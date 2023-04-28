B/CS residents concerned about sales tactics used by door-to-door alarm salespeople

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Door-to-door sales for home alarm systems are a common practice, but some independent contractors in Bryan and College Station are being accused of using deceptive tactics, according to complaints from viewers and online.

Residents say they’ve encountered salespeople who have misrepresented themselves by initially claiming to represent one company before revealing their true affiliation.

James Cooper, owner of the Strattmont Group, a security and IT firm located in Bryan, and a reserve deputy with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, recommends homeowners to always be on guard when an unsolicited salesperson comes to their door.

“Anybody coming to your door even if they have the right uniform or the right paperwork doesn’t mean that they’re safe. You should always be on guard. You should always use your gut feeling. If something doesn’t feel right it might not be,” said Cooper.

To safeguard homeowners from these types of situations, both Bryan and College Station require permits for door-to-door sales.

If someone comes to your door trying to solicit some kind of product or service, you can always ask them if they have a permit, and if they don’t, you can call the non-emergency number. An officer can come out and identify them and notify them that they’re supposed to have one, says Bryan Police Department Public Information Officer Kole Taylor.

Katie Galan, regional director for the Better Business Bureau, BBB, says the best way to protect your pocketbook is to never make a decision on the spot, beware of deals that seem too good to be true and know your rights as a consumer, like the FTC’s cooling off rule, which gives you three days to cancel certain sales.

“If you decide that you know don’t want to go through with it they are obligated, legally obligated to give you a refund within ten days of you making that request. So that three-day cooling-off period is really important to remember,” said Galan.

Galan recommends conducting independent research and contacting at least three companies before signing up for a home security service to make sure you get the best deal.

Experts say other red flags to watch out for include scare tactics, poor ratings with the BBB and a salesperson who lacks clear company identification. Experts say even if the person is selling you a good or service from a company you trust, they might be employed by a different business that you don’t have a relationship with. They say to also keep in mind that a salesperson having information about you doesn’t necessarily mean you’re an existing customer. Personal details like your name, address, phone number and birthday can be easily found in public records online.

