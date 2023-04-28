Catch a sneak peek of an episode of ‘The College Tour’ featuring Texas A&M

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -There is a show on Amazon Prime that helps tell the story of what life is like on college campuses across the country called “The College Tour”.

“This is an Emmy-award winning, eight-season series on Amazon Prime,” said Kelli Hollinger, Director of the Aggieland Visitor Center. “It offers prospective students a chance to get an inside look into what college campuses are like.”

On May 23, a new episode will air featuring Texas A&M University.

“This will feature 20 students’ stories from leaders across campus, students who have engaged in research, others have participated in the arts,” Hollinger said.

Ahead of that, there will be a premiere event in College Station at Stage 12 to give you a sneak peek.

The watch party will begin at 5:30 p.m. on May 1.

Hollinger says you can expect a maroon carpet and maybe some special guests from campus.

