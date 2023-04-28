College Station wins game one of the Bi-District round, 10-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Lady Cougars run-ruled Killeen Ellison in the opener of the Class 5A bi-district series 10-0.

College Station started the game with a double by Chloe Ream, an RBI single by Mia Wiggins and an RBI triple by Gracie Ream. Second baseman Bryce Clendenin drove a sacrifice fly to center for the third run, and outfielder Kaitlyn Goggin sent Dalton home with an RBI single to take a 4-0 lead after the first.

Gracie Ream had 10 strikeouts in 10 innings.

Game 2 is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Ellison.

