Focus at Four: Amazon to face spying claims in court

The company is accused of monitoring messages of its drivers on social media
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Amazon must face accusations in a nationwide class action that accuses the company of spying on its delivery drivers.

According to the lawsuit, the company is accused of illegally monitoring private Facebook groups that many of its delivery drivers are members of to discuss working conditions.

Amazon said its actions were legal and justified and that monitoring these groups was necessary to protect its business interests, maintain a safe working environment, and ensure compliance with company policies.

”There has been other cases in the 9th circuit similar to this one where that expectation of privacy has been overcome because of public interest,” said Zaki Tamir, founder of Tamir Markus LLP.

Opponents say the fear of being monitored could negatively impact the well-being of workers and hinder the development of a healthy, transparent work culture.

“It is a public forum, it is a group that pretty much will accept anybody, is what Amazon’s argument is,” said Tamir. “They’re trying to get on there to find out what’s going on and find out what their employers are talking about the company.”

You can watch our full interview in the video player above.

