Friends of the Library hosts book sale for all ages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friends of the Library is hosting a Bargain Book Sale for one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers.

The event is Friday through Sunday on the second floor of the Clara B. Mounce Public Library.

Bags will be $20 Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the first bag will be $10 and the additional bags will be $5.

Sharron Rosedhl with Friends of the Library told KBTX there’s something for just about anyone to enjoy.

“We have almost anything you can think of. We have books on religion, nonfiction, all kinds of topics in the nonfiction area, western, military, children’s books, board books, books for young readers, books for young adult readers,” said Rosedhl. “It’s important people of all ages read but especially the kids. We promote literacy at any age.”

On Friday at 4 p.m., the book sale opened to Friends of the Library members only.

Members will also be able to shop Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. before doors open to the general public at 10 a.m.

Sunday will be open to everyone from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

