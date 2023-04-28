Inaugural ‘Play for Easton Memorial’ tournament celebrates memory of 9-year-old boy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is still time to show your support at the inaugural ‘Play for Easton Memorial.’

In just a few weeks, Travis Fields will host the Play for Eastern Memorial Tournament, honoring the life of 9-year-old Easton Root.

RCI sports manager Amber Guthrie says this special event will celebrate all Brazos Valley youth sportsmanship.

Laura and Brad Root started the organization after they lost their son, Easton, following complications with liver disease in September 2022.

Easton loved baseball and loved playing in Bryan-College Station.

”Easton Root was a phenomenal young athlete here in the Brazos Valley area and unfortunately he passed away,” said Guthrie. “So we really want to honor his memory in providing team sport opportunities to the local community who may have financial barriers and can’t participate by providing scholarships and opportunities to get involved [in sports].”

At the event, donations will be accepted as gate fees and there will also be a fun raffle to give away prizes. Those funds go towards scholarship and financial support to children in the Brazos Valley who want to play competitive sports.

The tournament takes place May 13-14 at Travis Fields in Bryan Midtown Park.

Donations can also be made on their website. There’s even merchandise to purchase, including one of Ethan’s favorites.

“We’re currently selling socks and hats and T-shirts that have the Play for Easton logo. Easton loved crazy socks, so we kind of do that in memory of him,” said Guthrie.

Remembering Easton Root Youth baseball tournament honors Brazos Valley 9-year-old after losing battle with liver disease

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.