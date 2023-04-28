Junior League works to spread awareness about BCS poverty

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Members of the Junior League of Bryan-College Station spent this week wearing the same black t-shirt or dress every day.

This was part of the Little Black Dress Initiative to spread awareness about poverty in Brazos County.

According to the U.S. Census, Bryan and College Station are double the national average for poverty. With the help of community organizations including the Junior League, residents are able to get access to necessities. But JLBCS Executive Vice President, LeeAnn Pickett, says this is only possible with community support.

“Any donations that we get go directly back into the community whether that’s Stuff The Bus, so purchasing school supplies, or providing short-term grants that align with our mission and are looking at poverty as a focus area or even scholarships,” she said. “We also provide scholarships to students graduating in Bryan and College Station ISDs.”

The Stuff The Bus campaign will provide supplies for kids returning to school at the end of the summer.

You can donate on their website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.