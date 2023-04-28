Milam County man killed in Rockdale shooting

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Rockdale that left one man dead.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of W. Cameron Avenue around 10:17 p.m. Thursday night after receiving reports of a shooting.

They found Jeffery McKinney Jr., 30, of Rockdale, had been shot once and was unresponsive.

Officers and personnel from American Medical Response attempted to revive McKinney but the victim was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

The suspect or suspects fled the area before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockdale Police Detective Michael Hubnik at 512-446-3436 or the Milam County Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477.

