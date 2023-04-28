Milam County man killed in Rockdale shooting

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Rockdale that left one man dead.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of W. Cameron Avenue around 10:17 p.m. Thursday night after receiving reports of a shooting.

They found Jeffery McKinney Jr., 30, of Rockdale, had been shot once and was unresponsive.

Officers and personnel from American Medical Response attempted to revive McKinney but the victim was pronounced dead at 11:15 p.m.

The suspect or suspects fled the area before law enforcement arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockdale Police Detective Michael Hubnik at 512-446-3436 or the Milam County Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of S Texas Avenue.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Texas Avenue in Bryan
A specific location hasn’t been shared but the new location in Aggieland is one of 13...
New golf entertainment venue with course designed by Tiger Woods coming to College Station
Anthony Monzingo
Bryan man charged with inappropriately touching 13-year-old
The Texas MS 150 and the Adidas Three Stripes Select Basketball Tournament are two major events...
Weekend full of events means potential for economic growth in Aggieland
A line of rain and storms brought soaking rain to portions of the Brazos Valley.
Stormy Wednesday brought soaking rain to portions of the Brazos Valley

Latest News

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of S Texas Avenue.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Texas Avenue in Bryan
One person was injured in a shooting in Bryan Friday morning
Person injured in early morning shooting in Bryan
Alex Cardozo attempts to ride Whip of  Team Wyatt during the Round 1 of the PBR Pendleton...
PBR Aggieland Classic returns to Reed Arena
Alex Cardozo competes in the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event.
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version