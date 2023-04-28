New golf entertainment venue with course designed by Tiger Woods coming to College Station

A specific location hasn’t been shared but the new location in Aggieland is one of 13 additional venues the company is building in the United States.
A specific location hasn’t been shared but the new location in Aggieland is one of 13 additional venues the company is building in the United States.(Doug Thompson | Image from PopStroke website)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tiger Woods and PopStroke have announced a new entertainment venue coming to College Station.

A specific location hasn’t been shared but the new location in Aggieland is one of 13 additional venues the company is building in the United States.

According to its website, PopStroke is a “technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring a one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses created from the vision of Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team. The putting courses are coupled with an elevated full-service restaurant and bar that includes outdoor dining areas, various outdoor games, a playground, and an ice cream parlor.”

