New golf entertainment venue with course designed by Tiger Woods coming to College Station
A specific location hasn’t been shared but the new location in Aggieland is one of 13 additional venues the company is building in the United States.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tiger Woods and PopStroke have announced a new entertainment venue coming to College Station.
A specific location hasn’t been shared but the new location in Aggieland is one of 13 additional venues the company is building in the United States.
According to its website, PopStroke is a “technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring a one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses created from the vision of Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team. The putting courses are coupled with an elevated full-service restaurant and bar that includes outdoor dining areas, various outdoor games, a playground, and an ice cream parlor.”
Click here for the full news release.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.