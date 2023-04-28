PBR Aggieland Classic returns to Reed Arena

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is returning to Reed Arena for two nights of high intensity bull riding in the PBR Aggieland Classic.

Athletes will compete for the 2023 Velocity Tour Championship as they work to make their way to the 2023 PBR World Finals this May in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I’ve collected a lot of fractures, I have 23 bones broke. I broke my neck. I broke my back and the most important thing we can do is to pray. Every time I go to the event my family is praying for me to come back safe. So that’s how we get protection you know cause if one bull steps on you, it’s just God,” said veteran bull rider, Alex Cardozo.

The event takes place from April 28-29. Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

