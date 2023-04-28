Person injured in early morning shooting in Bryan

One person was injured in a shooting in Bryan Friday morning
One person was injured in a shooting in Bryan Friday morning
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of W Villa Maria around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Upon arriving, police found a person who appeared to have been shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive the injury.

According to BPD, everyone involved in the shooting has been identified. They added that the shooting was not a random incident and everyone involved knew each other.

