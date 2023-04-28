Person injured in early morning shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of W Villa Maria around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Upon arriving, police found a person who appeared to have been shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive the injury.

According to BPD, everyone involved in the shooting has been identified. They added that the shooting was not a random incident and everyone involved knew each other.

At 1:30 am, officers responded to the 2500 block of W Villa Maria for reports of a shooting. One person was located with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All involved parties have been identified. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/GW3UYrZW6f — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 28, 2023

