The Queen Theater sets the stage for May

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theater is ready to entertain the community. Emily Schulman-Bell with the Queen Theater says there’s something every day of the week for moviegoers.

“We have started classic movies Monday through Wednesday,” said Schulman-Bell. “Some of those wonderful movies from back in the day, or just a few years ago, you know. We’re showing them back on the big screen.”

Customers can look forward to enjoying favorites like Mamma Mia, Sex in the City and Risky Business.

Schulman-Bell suggests that after a long day at work, just stop by and unwind, have a great meal and delicious drinks then enjoy a great movie.

And for those that just want to stop by for happy hour, there’s always great deals and specialty drinks every day from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Crown Bar.

Check out their website for movie dates and times.

