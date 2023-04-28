Saddle up for the Kentucky Derby with BVSO

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pull out your best hat because the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is bringing the Kentucky Derby to Aggieland.

The BVSO’s annual Derby Day gala is Saturday, May 6 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for pre-race activities leading up to the “greatest two minutes in sports.”

The gala includes food, a live auction, a Derby Hat parade, entertainment and an exciting viewing of the Kentucky Derby broadcast live from the iconic Churchill Downs.

Derby Day is a major fundraising effort of the Brazos Valley Symphony Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and maintaining the high artistic standards of the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

The Society promotes rich cultural and music education opportunities for the entire community.

Proceeds from the evening directly support the Symphony and help make possible the numerous concerts and children’s programs available to the Brazos Valley.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.