Saturday contest against Missouri moved to 4 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team’s Saturday game against the Missouri Tigers has been elevated to an SEC Network broadcast and subsequently the start time has moved to 4 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

Season and individual ticket holders will use their current ticket for admission.

Fans can purchase tickets at 12thman.com/softballtickets or at the Davis Diamond ticket office 60 minutes prior to the first pitch.

In addition to watching on SEC Network, fans may listen on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

