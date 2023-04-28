Saturday contest against Missouri moved to 4 p.m.

(KBTX)
By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas –  The Texas A&M softball team’s Saturday game against the Missouri Tigers has been elevated to an SEC Network broadcast and subsequently the start time has moved to 4 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

Season and individual ticket holders will use their current ticket for admission.

Fans can purchase tickets at 12thman.com/softballtickets or at the Davis Diamond ticket office 60 minutes prior to the first pitch.

In addition to watching on SEC Network, fans may listen on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of S Texas Avenue.
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Texas Avenue in Bryan
A specific location hasn’t been shared but the new location in Aggieland is one of 13...
New golf entertainment venue with course designed by Tiger Woods coming to College Station
Anthony Monzingo
Bryan man charged with inappropriately touching 13-year-old
The Texas MS 150 and the Adidas Three Stripes Select Basketball Tournament are two major events...
Weekend full of events means potential for economic growth in Aggieland
BTU sticker on white truck
False Bryan Texas Utilities logo sits on vehicle used in crimes

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Focus at Four: Amazon will face spying claims in court
Focus at Four: Amazon will face spying claims in court
2023 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results
Alex Cardozo competes in the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event.
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version