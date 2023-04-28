Severe weather brings power outages to thousands across Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday’s severe weather has brought hail, tornado warnings and now power outages.

Over 1,000 Bryan Texas Utilities customers are without power, with a majority of the outages coming from neighborhoods between Jones Road and FM 2818.

Almost 350 customers with College Station Utilities are also experiencing power outages. Downed trees have been reported near FM 2818 and Rock Prairie Road.

Navasota Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting over 1,500 outages, a majority of them are just outside of Thornton, along FM 937 and FM 1246.

