Snook’s Becker tosses one hitter in 9-0 Bi-District win over Centerville

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Lady Jay softball team cruised to a 9-0 win against Centerville Thursday night to stake claim to the Bi-District Championship at Lady Hornet Field.

Snook got a two run homerun from Alexis Macik during their nine run outburst early.

Sophomore pitcher Aubrey Becker took advantage of the early lead and never let Centerville get going at the plate. She struck out 16 and lost her no hit bid on a base hit in the 7th. Becker wound up tossing a complete game 1 hitter.

The Lady Jays are moving onto the Area Round of the UIL Playoffs next week and will take on Bremond next with the details still be be worked out.

