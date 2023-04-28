Spend two weekends visiting new, high-tech BCS homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Parade of Homes is back for the spring! This season’s parade starts Saturday and will last the next two weekends. The Spring Parade of Homes features more than 40 homes in Bryan and College Station and over 25 builders.

“You have a wide range of home choices and just a lot of different designs,” Rose Selman with the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association said.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The Parade of Homes is designed for people to check out some of the latest design trends and possibly find their forever homes.

“Home construction obviously advances like every other industry,” the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association’s Dennis McMillin said. “When people come out this weekend, some of the things they’re going to look at are advances in energy efficiency, everything from your HVAC system to your appliances, LED lighting and home automation. There’s just a lot of really cool details to see in these brand new homes.”

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Another component of the Parade of Homes is getting to interact with builders like Bryan Reece of Reece Homes and Avonley Homes.

One of his parade homes is located in Bryan’s Oakmont subdivision at 5023 Grayson Way. The home has one of Reece Homes’ new floorplan designs called The Landry.

The two-story home is 2,940 square feet and has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home also has a game room, a separate study, a butler’s pantry and a Reece Homes’ signature mudroom. Some of the other design elements include custom cabinetry, wood-look tile flooring and stainless steel appliances.

“It just feels like some place you want to be, and that’s really special and important to us,” Reece said.

This home is one of four Reece has featured in the spring parade. You can see all of spring’s parade homes here.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

Tickets are $10 and can be used for both weekends. Part of the proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

The Spring Parade of Homes is April 29, April 30, May 6 and May 7. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday’s are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find more details on the parade and download the event app here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.