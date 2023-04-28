TAMU Women’s Chorus celebrates another year with ‘Sounds from around the World!’

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Women’s Chorus Annual Spring Concert is this Saturday and will bookend the year with ‘Sounds from around the World!’

Texas A&M students and Women’s Chorus participants, Sarah Whorton and Eva Kewley say that they are excited about this event.

“Well, it’s been a wonderful year of sisterhood and growing together in unity throughout the choir,” said Whorton. “We’ve had a lot of new members, and we expect to have a lot of new ones next year.”

Another thing to be excited about is the music selection the ladies will be performing.

“We’re singing in eight different languages including Korean, Finnish, a lot of fun stuff for the girls to learn,” said Kewley. “We’ve had some girls in the choir that are like natural speakers in those [languages], so they help us a lot with that too.”

Kewley and Whorton say this performance is especially important to their fellow seniors.

“Actually one of my best friends, Caroline, it’s possibly her last concert. And so she’s very excited to sing together with everyone and just even have that last piece of unity together in the concert and sing together.”

The last concert of the academic year will be held in the Rudder Theatre.

Tickets for the Saturday April 29 performance can be purchased online for $10 each.

You can call (979) 845-1234 for ticket information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.