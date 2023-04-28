Therapy K9 befriends polar bear at Columbus Zoo

A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in Ohio said one of their therapy dogs just made a new friend while visiting the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said therapy K9 Otto came face to face with a polar bear named Aurora.

Otto was at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week along with his handler, Deputy Cox, to meet up with a student enrolled in the career technical education program at the Delaware Area Career Center.

Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)

The student, named Ashley, interviewed Deputy Cox for her senior capstone project.

That’s when Otto and Aurora encountered each other and allowed for the others to take photos of the special event.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas MS 150 and the Adidas Three Stripes Select Basketball Tournament are two major events...
Weekend full of events means potential for economic growth in Aggieland
A look at forecast radar at 1am Thursday morning as the line of storms moves through.
Storms continue. Severe weather threat over for the Brazos Valley.
Anthony Monzingo
Bryan man charged with inappropriately touching 13-year-old
TxDOT says the extended closure was due to “unforeseen conditions.”
Highway 6 back open in Hearne following hours-long closure
Funeral services are set for Friday, April 28, at Hillier Funeral Home on E 29th Street in...
Family shares funeral services for Robertson County man killed last week

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
Bryce Young taken at No. 1 in NFL draft by Panthers
A specific location hasn’t been shared but the new location in Aggieland is one of 13...
New golf entertainment venue with course designed by Tiger Woods coming to College Station
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska
Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties