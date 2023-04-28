Tornado Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Tornado WATCH has been issued for the following counties until 8 pm this evening.

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

A WATCH means conditions are favorable for development of tornado-producing storms. When and if a tornado warning is issued, it means the threat is occurring or imminent for the warned areas.

Along with a tornado concern, significant thunderstorms arriving in the Brazos Valley by early evening could also contain the following:

Widespread large hail and scattered very large hail events up to 3 inches in diameter -- or roughly as large as a baseball to apple size

Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts up to 75mph likely

Tornado Watch #177 has been issued for portions of central TX until 8 pm CDT. Strong to severe storms capable of very large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible this afternoon. Please see https://t.co/QMmU4tBZDt for more info. pic.twitter.com/uQNBT0At5Y — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 28, 2023

RECEIVE WARNINGS AS THEY ARE ISSUED ON YOUR PHONE WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Storms are expected to arrive in the watch area / northern Brazos Valley as early as 5pm, with the severe threat largely ending before 10pm tonight. Make alternate plans if Friday evening was to take you outside - while not all of us will see severe weather, a line of storms is expected to be all-encompassing for the area this evening.’

TORNADO WATCH is in effect for our northern counties until 8pm Friday evening. This watch is for the potential for a few tornadoes, wind gusts up to 75mph, and hail up to 3" in diameter.

Here's the latest: pic.twitter.com/MmTAszYZQz — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) April 28, 2023

Additional counties will likely be added to this or a severe thunderstorm watch over the next few hours as storm development continues over Central Texas.

Latest version of PinPoint Forecast as we track severe weather into the Brazos Valley & attempt to navigate around storms for evening plans.



Now looks like impactful storms could reach Milam & Robertson Counties in the 5pm hour -- a hair earlier than previously projected pic.twitter.com/Z0WDHcIDXd — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) April 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.