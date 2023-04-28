Tornado Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley

Tornado and significant hail baseball or larger possible
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Northern Brazos Valley until 8pm Friday
A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the Northern Brazos Valley until 8pm Friday(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley, Max Crawford and Kayleigh Thomas
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Tornado WATCH has been issued for the following counties until 8 pm this evening.

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

A WATCH means conditions are favorable for development of tornado-producing storms. When and if a tornado warning is issued, it means the threat is occurring or imminent for the warned areas.

Along with a tornado concern, significant thunderstorms arriving in the Brazos Valley by early evening could also contain the following:

  • Widespread large hail and scattered very large hail events up to 3 inches in diameter -- or roughly as large as a baseball to apple size
  • Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts up to 75mph likely

RECEIVE WARNINGS AS THEY ARE ISSUED ON YOUR PHONE WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Storms are expected to arrive in the watch area / northern Brazos Valley as early as 5pm, with the severe threat largely ending before 10pm tonight. Make alternate plans if Friday evening was to take you outside - while not all of us will see severe weather, a line of storms is expected to be all-encompassing for the area this evening.’

Additional counties will likely be added to this or a severe thunderstorm watch over the next few hours as storm development continues over Central Texas.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

