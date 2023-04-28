Treat of the Day: College Station ISD FCCLA team wins third at state

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station High School students Damien Eimann, Grace Muehlstein, and Gracie Ward placed third in the Culinary Math Management contest at the state Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) state contest.

Culinary Math Management is a contest that recognizes participants who use Family and Consumer Sciences skills to create an oral presentation to demonstrate the application of mathematical concepts in the culinary arts industry.

Students complete a culinary math test before the competition and a culinary math case study that must be completed on-site during the allotted time limit.

