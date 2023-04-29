Brenham police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - One person was injured in a shooting in Brenham Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 1500 block of Meadow Lane around 3:30 p.m.

Brenham Police say 17-year-old Jerry Salazar-Valera was shot once in the chest. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. At last check, he was in stable condition.

No suspects have been named at this time.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Brenham police.

