Burton’s Dee Winters selected in 6th round of NFL Draft, College Station’s Brandon Joseph receives UDFA

(KBTX) - Former Burton Panther and TCU linebacker Dee Winters was selected in the 6th round with the 216th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Draft. College Station graduate Brandon Joseph was not drafted but signed an undrafted free-agent offer from the Detroit Lions.

In Winters’ senior season with the Horned Frogs, he had 79 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and one interception for a touchdown against Michigan in the College Football Playoff.

Joseph received his call from the Lions towards the end of the seventh round of the draft. The star safety was at Notre Dame last year after spending the previous three seasons at Northwestern. He was a two-time first-team All-American with the Wildcats. With the Cougars, Joseph was a three-star recruit who posted 95 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and five interceptions as a senior. He also scored touchdowns on a kick return, punt return, and fumble recovery that year.

