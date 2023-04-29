Burton’s Dee Winters selected in 6th round of NFL Draft, College Station’s Brandon Joseph receives UDFA

KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KBTX) - Former Burton Panther and TCU linebacker Dee Winters was selected in the 6th round with the 216th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Draft. College Station graduate Brandon Joseph was not drafted but signed an undrafted free-agent offer from the Detroit Lions.

In Winters’ senior season with the Horned Frogs, he had 79 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and one interception for a touchdown against Michigan in the College Football Playoff.

Joseph received his call from the Lions towards the end of the seventh round of the draft. The star safety was at Notre Dame last year after spending the previous three seasons at Northwestern. He was a two-time first-team All-American with the Wildcats. With the Cougars, Joseph was a three-star recruit who posted 95 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and five interceptions as a senior. He also scored touchdowns on a kick return, punt return, and fumble recovery that year.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the Brazos Valley is under a WATCH for the possibility of severe weather Friday Evening
Tornado & Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley
One person was injured in a shooting in Bryan Friday morning
Person injured in early morning shooting in Bryan
(Source: MGN)
Severe weather brings power outages to thousands across Brazos Valley
College Station police say barricaded person led to shelter-in-place notice overnight
Rainbow and lightning behind Friday's line of storms sent in from Max Jackson
Stormy Friday evening leaves damage across the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston’s Cody Chrest signs UDFA offer with Colts
Arkansas Completes Sweep of Aggies
Burton’s Dee Winters selected in 6th round of NFL Draft, College Station’s Brandon Joseph...
Burton’s Dee Winters selected in 6th round of NFL Draft, College Station’s Brandon Joseph receives UDFA
Johnson, Jones Selected on Final Day of 2023 NFL Draft