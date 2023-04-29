Compulsory round of Texas High School Gymnastics Meet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Day one of the Texas High School Gymnastics meet finished up today at A&M Consolidated High School.

This morning the girls kicked off state gymnastics in the twin cities for the 4th time and the for the first time in College Station since 1984.

The Lady Rangers came into state as the Region ll champions.

Macy Fletcher scored 9.8 on the uneven bars. She sits at 18th after day one followed by A&M Consolidated’s Avri Ramos at 21 and Rudder’s Savannah Hall at 24.

As a team Rudder is in 11th place going into Saturday’s optional round.

Rudder was also represented on the boy’s side today. The Rangers started on the horizontal bar where Ryan Stutts finishes with a score of 8.7

On the floor, sophomore Elijah Acosta led the way for the Rangers in 8th places with a score of 9.56.

The Rangers also sit in 11th heading into day 2.

