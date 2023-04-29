Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Reagan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on April 28.
Quinn is a Central Texas Bluegrass and country artist, who grew up in College Station.
She is performing Friday night at the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center and Saturday night at the George.
Quinn also has a new single called “Don’t Say You Love Me As You’re Leaving”
You can hear her new single below.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.