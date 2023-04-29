Friday Series Opener Suspended to Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball’s series opener against Missouri has been suspended due to rain and will continue Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Aggies took a 6-2 lead to the bottom of the sixth inning before play was called for the night. Junior Julia Cottrill blasted a pair of two-run home runs, while freshman Aiyana Coleman blasted a 266-foot shot over the scoreboard.

Starter Shaylee Ackerman registered 6.0 innings of work with three strikeouts.

The game will pick up on the SEC Network +, followed by game two of the series slated to start at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network with Eric Frede and Madison Shipman on the broadcast. Fans can also listen to Matt Simon on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

