Friday Series Opener Suspended to Saturday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball’s series opener against Missouri has been suspended due to rain and will continue Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Aggies took a 6-2 lead to the bottom of the sixth inning before play was called for the night. Junior Julia Cottrill blasted a pair of two-run home runs, while freshman Aiyana Coleman blasted a 266-foot shot over the scoreboard.

Starter Shaylee Ackerman registered 6.0 innings of work with three strikeouts.

The game will pick up on the SEC Network +, followed by game two of the series slated to start at 4 p.m. on the SEC Network with Eric Frede and Madison Shipman on the broadcast. Fans can also listen to Matt Simon on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

