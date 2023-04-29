Miami Dolphins Select Achane in the Third Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

One of the country’s most versatile running backs, Texas A&M’s Devon Achane was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 84th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft Friday night.

“Devon is a matchup problem for defenses and special teams,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He is an all-around football player who just happens to have world-class speed. He has natural ball skills as a receiver and caught a lot of balls for us. He will be a three-down back. He has great patience running between the tackles and people underestimate his strength and balance. He’s a good pass blocker, he’s tough and physical. On special teams, he is a dynamic kick returner. The area that is not talked about when it comes to Devon is his ability to pick things up. He is highly intelligent and is an easy guy to coach. I expect him to be a great professional player.”

Achane ranked among the top 20 in the nation in rushing, kickoff return and all-purpose yards. His 110.2 rushing yards per game were good for third in the SEC, while also ranking 16th nationally. His 12 trips to the end zone last season ranked ninth among SEC scorers and he was one of only two Power 5 players in the country to have scored as a rusher, receiver and returner. The Missouri City, Texas, native ranked fourth nationally and led the SEC, averaging 161.0 all-purpose yards per game. His 3,532 career AP yards sit in 12th on A&M’s all-time list. Achane registered five 100-yard games on the ground last season, going off in the season finale against No. 6 LSU with a career-high 215 rushing yards. He added three multi-touchdown games on the year, including a career-best three-touchdown performance against Florida. Achane earned First Team All-SEC accolades for his work as a running back and an all-purpose player following his junior season.

As a sophomore, Achane was one half of one of the best running back tandems in the country as he split time in the backfield with current L.A. Charger Isaiah Spiller. Appearing in all 12 games, Achane led the SEC and was top-11 in the country as he averaged 7.0 yards per carry. He finished the season second on the team with 910 yards on the ground and led the Maroon & White with 11 trips to the end zone, scoring as a rusher, receiver and returner.

The talented back also ran track for the Aggies, receiving NCAA All-America selections in the 100m, 200m and as a member of the 4x100m relay. During the 2022 outdoor season, Achane clocked the sixth-fastest time in A&M history in the 200m (20.20) and posted a time of 10.14 in the 100m at the 2022 Texas Relays.

