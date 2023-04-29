Razorbacks Take Game 2 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks scored in four straight innings in the early going to build a lead which they never surrendered in a 10-4 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The teams traded runs in the second inning, but Arkansas (32-11, 13-7 SEC) took the lead in the third inning and tacked on three runs in the fourth to build up the cushion it needed for reliever Will McEntire. The right-hander entered to start the second inning after opener Brady Tygart threw a scoreless first and went on to throw 5.2 innings with just two runs allowed and eight strikeouts to move to 6-2 on the year and clinch the series in favor of the Razorbacks.

For Texas A&M, Evan Aschenbeck was handed his first loss of the season after allowing four runs in 3.0 innings of relief of starter Nathan Dettmer.

Home runs by Max Kaufer and Jordan Thompson had the Aggies (25-18, 9-11 SEC) back to within 6-4 in the seventh, and A&M had a chance to add on more after loading the bases on a pair of two-out walks and a hit batter; however, Arkansas reliever Gage Wood got the strikeout he needed to end the threat right there.

Wood went on to close it out, throwing the final 2.1 innings with five punchouts for his fourth save of the year.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Max Kaufer – 1-for-3, HR, BB, RBI

Jordan Thompson – 1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI

Josh Stewart – 3.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

UP NEXT

The Aggies and Razorbacks will close out the series on Saturday with first pitch set for 11 a.m. from Baum-Walker Stadium. The game will be aired on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Chris Burke on the call. It can also be heard locally on 1150 AM/ 93.7 FM The Zone with Andrew Monaco in the booth.

GAME SUMMARY

T2 | A&M 1, ARK 0The Razorbacks got a clean first inning from Brady Tygart before handing the ball to Will McEntire for the second. The right-hander immediately issued a walk to Austin Bost to start the inning and it came back to cost him after Jace LaViolette pushed him to third with a single and Ryan Targac put the Aggies in front with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.

B2 | A&M 1, ARK 1Arkansas returned the favor with a similar score in the bottom half of the inning. Consecutive walks to Caleb Cali and Ben McLaughlin opened the inning and prompted the Aggies to make the move to Evan Aschenbeck out of the pen. He retired each of the next three hitters of the inning, but consecutive fly balls twice advanced Cali, including a sacrifice fly by Hunter Grimes.

B3 | ARK 2, A&M 1Arkansas took the lead for the first time in the bottom of the third with a two-out rally started when Peyton Stovall beat out an infield single behind the second-base bag. Jace Bohrofen followed that hit by lining a double into the right-field corner to score Stovall all the way from first.

B4 | ARK 5, A&M 1A bad-hop triple off the bat of Brady Slavens set the stage for another Razorback scoring inning when a routine two-hopper took an unnatural bounce over the head of Jack Moss at first base and finished in the right-field corner. The play was followed by a walk to Grimes and John Bolton then laid down a bunt single to score the third Razorback run of the game. A sacrifice bunt and another infield, this time scoring a run from the bat of Kendall Digs, kept the rally going for Arkansas and a sacrifice fly by Stovall capped the four-run frame.

T5 | ARK 5, A&M 2The Aggies got one back in a loud way in the top of the fifth when freshman Max Kaufer blasted a solo home run over the Aggie bullpen in left field, the first home run of his career.

B5 | ARK 6, A&M 2The run was quickly matched by the Hogs as McLaughlin doubled into the left field corner and moved to third base on a ground ball. Two batters later he came home with the run on a wild pitch by Aggie reliever Josh Stewart.

T7 | ARK 6, A&M 4Jordan Thompson cut the Razorback lead in half with one big swing in the top of the seventh. Targac had just drawn a two-out walk and Arkansas went to Christian Foutch out of the pen. Two pitches into Thompson’s at-bat, he sent a 410-foot rocket into the left-field stands for his second longball in as many nights.

B7 | ARK 8, A&M 4Once again it was an immediate answer by the Razorbacks as they got back both runs with one big swing of their own. McLaughlin followed a one-out single by Cali with his first home run of the season to push the lead back to a four-run margin.

B8 | ARK 10, A&M 4A walk, bunt and infield hit spurred another scoring inning for Arkansas in the eighth as they added two more runs to their tally. A four-pitch walk to Parker Rowland opened the inning and after a sac bunt moved him up, Diggs beat out another infield single and the first Aggie error of the night allowed Rowland to come in and score. Two batters later Bohrofen struck again on a sure base hit up the middle which scored Diggs.

