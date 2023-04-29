Stormy Friday evening leaves damage across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A line of storms rolled through the Brazos Valley Friday evening. While not every storm was severe, they left behind quite a trail of damage across the area.

Before the storms got started, ominous clouds began to roll into the Brazos Valley. Mammatus clouds, typically seen behind turbulent storm systems, positioned themselves ahead of the line. This illustrated just how unstable the atmosphere was, serving as a bit of a warning for what was to come.

Dark Mammatus skies spreading over Robertson County as severe warned storms near the northern Brazos Valley



📍Calvert

📍Calvert
📸Gini Roberts

As the leading edge of the storm made its way into the area, a very well-defined outflow could be seen. This gave the cloud a “mothership” look as the cloud base jutted out just ahead of the storms. Many people also noted a green or aqua hue to the sky with these storms. This is something typically seen with stronger storms. For a green sky to occur, there must be a lot of water within the cloud. In our case these clouds had a lot of moisture within them as well as hail, this refracts light in a way that looks green to our eye.

A look at the leading edge of the storms as a green sky looms behind. (KBTX)

These storms packed quite the punch. Multiple reports of downed powerlines, downed trees, and even shingles being flown off of roofs as winds gusted over 75mph.

Picture sent in of wind damage from 515 Wayside Drive in Bryan.@NWSHouston

Picture sent in of wind damage from 515 Wayside Drive in Bryan.
📷 - Michelle

Huntsville Texas, Wood Farm Rd @ Hwy 19 storm damage (KBTX)

Watch the shingles on this house as high wind blew across College Station Friday evening



📍Rock Creek

📍Rock Creek
📸Lynda Fuller

As the storms pushed further south, they gave us a reminder that the storm won’t last forever, and can even bring a bit of beauty behind to enjoy. A stunning sunset with a sky on fire and a double rainbow capped off the evening and ushered the Brazos Valley into the weekend.

Sky on fire tonight over #bcstx post Friday night storms



Sky on fire tonight over #bcstx post Friday night storms
📍 @KBTXNews

Full rainbow after the storms near Bickham Cemetery Road (KBTX)

