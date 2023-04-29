Texas A&M commit highlights Adidas showcase at Legends Events Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Legend Events Center is the place to be for basketball fans this weekend.

Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams was out watching Aggie commit Andre Mills in an Adidas showcase.

Mills made his commitment a couple weeks ago. He had other offers from Boston College, Iowa, Providence and UMass.

Mills is a 6′4″ shooting guard and had 20 points in his teams 68-48 win in their first game Saturday afternoon.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.