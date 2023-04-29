Women’s sprint medley relay claims first Penn Relays title since 2015

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- The women’s sprint medley relay team claimed victory as the Texas A&M men’s and women’s track team kept their momentum going through the end of a rainy day two of the Penn Relays at Franklin Field on Friday.

The rain started in the morning and only got harder as the day went on.

Highlighting the day for the Aggies, the SMR squad of Kennedy Wade, Camryn Dickson, Jermaisha Arnold and Sanu Jallow came through the finish line in 3:50.64 to top runner-up Clemson by just over a second. Receiving the baton with a gap to make up, Arnold brought the Aggies into first place before Jallow cruised the team home with a strong 800m leg of 2:10.27. The victory was the Aggies’ first Penn Relays title since they last ran at the meet in 2015.

Dickson doubled back from the 4x100m, where she, along with Jania Martin, Leeah Burr and Semira Killebrew won their heat in a time of 44.49, the third best clocking of the day. The heat victory established their spot in Saturday’s final, taking place at 12:10 p.m. CT.

In the men’s 4x100m, the team composed of Jordan Chopane, Isaiah Teer, Ryan Martin and DeVante Mount claimed the victory in their heat, registering a final time of 41.22, to lock them in for Saturday’s final set for 12:15 p.m. CT.

The men’s quartet had just over an hour before they all ran in the 4x200m race, finishing in third place with a time of 1:25.23.

Individually, in the 100m hurdles, Jaiya Covington won her heat with a time of 13.74 to advance to the final slated for Saturday at 1:03 p.m. CT.

Connor Schulman will run on Saturday, immediately after Covington, at 1:11 p.m. CT in the 110m hurdle final after his heat winning time of 14.01.

In the mile relay, the women’s team of Wade, Tierra Robinson-Jones, Jallow and Arnold won their heat with a clocking of 3:39.17, qualifying for Saturday’s final at 2:29 p.m. CT.

On the men’s side of the 4x400m, Ashton Schwartzman, Omajuwa Etiwe, DeMarco Escobar and Auhmad Robinson combined to register a time of 3:09.41, winning their heat and posting the fastest time of the day to advance to the final taking place at 2:35 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Next Up

The team will continue competition on day three of the Penn Relays, led off by the women’s 4x100m final at 12:10 p.m. CT. Follow the live results provided by Penn Relays Online and watch the live stream from FloTrack.

The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field team sent athletes to Tucson to compete at the Arizona Desert Heat Classic on Saturday. Competition for the squad in Arizona will begin at 12:30 p.m. CT with the men’s hammer throw. Follow live results provided by Finished Results.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.