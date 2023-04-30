2009 Texas A&M Men’s 4x100m Team Inducted to Penn Relays Wall of Fame

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The 2009 Texas A&M Men’s 4x100m team was honored as part of the 2023 Penn Relays Wall of Fame induction class at Weightman Hall at Franklin Field on Saturday.

The Penn Relays inducted its inaugural Wall of Fame class in 1994 to celebrate the 100th running of the meet and inducts a new class annually. Honorees are chosen based solely on their performance at the Penn Relays, though it is a testament to the enduring appeal of the meet that spectators have witnessed current and future Olympians, as well as world and national champions and record holders display their athletic talents at historic Franklin Field.

The Aggie 4x100m team composed of Tran Howell, Gerald Phiri, Chris Dykes and Justin Oliver were inducted to the Wall of Fame for their performance at the 2009 Penn Relays, where they ran a time of 38.79, the second-fastest time ever run at the meet up to that point.

“That was a great group of men,” Texas A&M Head Coach Pat Henry said. “There are not many people on that wall; they are the only relay team from that year that was recognized. Their time was unheard of from a college team at that time.”

The Aggie quartet joins Tanya Hughes, Sonia O’Sullivan, Yohan Blake, the 2007 St. Jago High School boys 4x100m team and the 2007 Michigan women’s 4x1500m team as part of The Penn Relays Wall of Fame Class of 2023.

“That was an outstanding group of guys,” Coach Henry said. “They ran well for Texas A&M and represented us well, but most importantly, they’re successful men today. All four of them are great representations of what Texas A&M is about.”

The Penn Relays Wall of Fame class of 2023 inductees can be viewed here, while a complete list of the inductees of the Wall of Fame can be found here.

