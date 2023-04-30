2009 Texas A&M Men’s 4x100m Team Inducted to Penn Relays Wall of Fame

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The 2009 Texas A&M Men’s 4x100m team was honored as part of the 2023 Penn Relays Wall of Fame induction class at Weightman Hall at Franklin Field on Saturday.

The Penn Relays inducted its inaugural Wall of Fame class in 1994 to celebrate the 100th running of the meet and inducts a new class annually. Honorees are chosen based solely on their performance at the Penn Relays, though it is a testament to the enduring appeal of the meet that spectators have witnessed current and future Olympians, as well as world and national champions and record holders display their athletic talents at historic Franklin Field.

The Aggie 4x100m team composed of Tran Howell, Gerald Phiri, Chris Dykes and Justin Oliver were inducted to the Wall of Fame for their performance at the 2009 Penn Relays, where they ran a time of 38.79, the second-fastest time ever run at the meet up to that point.

“That was a great group of men,” Texas A&M Head Coach Pat Henry said. “There are not many people on that wall; they are the only relay team from that year that was recognized. Their time was unheard of from a college team at that time.”

The Aggie quartet joins Tanya Hughes, Sonia O’Sullivan, Yohan Blake, the 2007 St. Jago High School boys 4x100m team and the 2007 Michigan women’s 4x1500m team as part of The Penn Relays Wall of Fame Class of 2023.

“That was an outstanding group of guys,” Coach Henry said. “They ran well for Texas A&M and represented us well, but most importantly, they’re successful men today. All four of them are great representations of what Texas A&M is about.”

The Penn Relays Wall of Fame class of 2023 inductees can be viewed here, while a complete list of the inductees of the Wall of Fame can be found here.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the Brazos Valley is under a WATCH for the possibility of severe weather Friday Evening
Tornado & Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley
One person was injured in a shooting in Bryan Friday morning
Person injured in early morning shooting in Bryan
(Source: MGN)
Severe weather brings power outages to thousands across Brazos Valley
College Station police say barricaded person led to shelter-in-place notice overnight
Rainbow and lightning behind Friday's line of storms sent in from Max Jackson
Stormy Friday evening leaves damage across the Brazos Valley

Latest News

Arnold, Aggie Women Claim More Hardware on Day Two of Penn Relays
2023 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results
Aggies Drop Game Two Against Missouri, 8-1
Highlights: Bryan falls in bi-districts
Highlights: Bryan falls in bi-districts