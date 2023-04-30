Aggies Drop Game Two Against Missouri, 8-1

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M softball team dropped game two of the series to Missouri, 8-1, Saturday evening at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M (31-18, 11-12 SEC) mustered only four hits, while leaving seven base runners stranded. The Aggies lone run came after Koko Wooley was gifted second and third base following a throwing error by the catcher and a sac fly courtesy of Amari Harper.

Holding a 1-0 lead in the top of the third, Missouri (31-21, 5-15 SEC) capitalized on a Texas A&M fielding error with two outs to extend the lead to 3-0. The Tigers then added two in the sixth and three in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Madison Preston (L, 4-2) went the full game matching a career high in strikeouts with all nine registering as swinging strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The rubber match is slated for Sunday at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Danielle Lawrie on the broadcast. Fans can also listen to Matt Simon on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMER

Amari Harper – 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Jenna Laird singled up the middle and scored after Julia Crenshaw doubled to right center. TAMU 0, MIZZOU 1

T3 | Maddie Snider singled, Alex Honnold walked, and each scored after Crenshaw reached on an error. TAMU 0, MIZZOU 3

B5 | Koko Wooley singled and scored after advancing to third on a throwing error by the catcher and scored via sac fly from Amari Harper. TAMU 1, MIZZOU 3

T6 | Maddie Gallagher reached on a fielder’s choice and Jackson walked. Riley Frizell doubled to right center to score Gallagher and Payton Jackson. TAMU 1, MIZZOU 5

T7 | Laird doubled to left center to lead off the inning and advanced to third on Honnold ground out. Crenshaw singled through the left side to score Laird. Gallagher singled up the middle. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Frizell singled through the left side to score Gallagher and Crenshaw. TAMU 1, MIZZOU 8

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head coach Trisha Ford

On today’s performance…

“We have a propensity to come out not always ready to go from the first pitch finishing that first game. We were in that game and we just couldn’t figure out how to hit a screw ball. It is what it is. At some point, we have got to grow up and put a team away.”

Junior catcher Julia Cottrill

On the two homeruns in game one…

“It felt good. I think it’s nice to be able to put runs up on the board early and to continue that throughout the game. I think we lacked that today. We’ll get back in the cages and come back with a better plan tomorrow.”

Senior LHP Madison Preston

On the game plan to take the series…

“I feel like it’s who wants it more at this point. It’s a rubber match, game three. It’s not about who’s the better team, who can hit better, who can pitch better. It’s about who wants it more, so we need to come out with a lot of energy.”

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.