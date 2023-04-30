Deanville Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of Fire Chief

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Deanville Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Bill Colley.

Colley passed away at a hospital in Bryan Saturday morning following a brief illness.

Colley served the department for 43 years, including ten as the Assistant Chief and the last 17 as Fire Chief.

The fire department and serving his community were among his top priorities along with his family, according to Jeff Baldwin with Deanville VFD.

Colley was married to his wife Debbie for 48 years and leaves behind two kids and five grandkids.

A procession will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday beginning at Bryan Fire Station No. 1 as they escort Colley to a funeral home in Caldwell.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.