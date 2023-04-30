Future basketball stars come to bryan for Adidas basketball tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Future College Basketball and NBA stars from across the country had the chance to showcase their skills in front of scouts and coaches.

Legends Event Center is hosting the Adidas Boys 3SSB Live and Gold Live Invitational.

Select Basketball teams consisting of high school players from New York, California and of course Texas were playing in the tournament.

Basketball will be played until Sunday.

Legends Event Center General Manager Jamie Cox says they are grateful to host such a prestigious tournament.

“We’re just honored to be selected for Adidas to come here and run this tournament at Legends and in Bryan,” said Cox. “They could have gone anywhere in the country they’ve been to las vegas they’ve been to Chicago and California, we’re just happy in our first six months to get an event like this in our backyard.”

Legends Event Center will also be hosting a women’s basketball tournament with Adidas in May.

