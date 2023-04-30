Madisonville man accused for transporting marijuana through Madison County

On Saturday the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for transporting 80 pounds of...
On Saturday the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for transporting 80 pounds of Marijuana throughout the county.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for transporting 80 pounds of marijuana throughout the county.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received an anonymous tip about the drug transport at 10:50 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities said they stopped the driver for a traffic violation at Greenbriar Rd. and Burr Rd. A K-9 was used to sniff the vehicle which alerted authorities to the drugs that were found inside.

Inside the vehicle, authorities said they found 80 bags of suspected marijuana that weighed approximately 80 pounds.

Jeremiah Johnson of Madisonville was charged with Manufacture Delivery of Marijuana. Deputies said Johnson was using a rental car at the time he was stopped and it has been towed.

The sheriff’s office said Johnson was out on bond from other narcotic-related charges, but he sits in the Madison County Jail as of Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainbow and lightning behind Friday's line of storms sent in from Max Jackson
Stormy Friday evening leaves damage across the Brazos Valley
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
One person was injured in a shooting in Brenham Friday afternoon.
Brenham police investigating Friday afternoon shooting
Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Bar owner planning extra security following downtown Bryan shooting
One person was injured in a shooting in Bryan Friday morning
Person injured in early morning shooting in Bryan

Latest News

Four men were shot early Sunday morning in Downtown Bryan outside a business.
Bar owner planning extra security following downtown Bryan shooting
The Rockdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four people who...
Rockdale police are asking for help identifying four suspects in homicide investigation
Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Bar owner planning extra security following downtown Bryan shooting
Sam Houston’s Cody Chrest signs UDFA offer with Colts
Sam Houston’s Cody Chrest signs UDFA offer with Colts