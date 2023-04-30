New exhibit at George Bush Libray & Museum will open June 2024

By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum continues to tell the story of President George H.W. Bush.

The museum is expanding and is building a new exhibit that will house the Bush 4141 Locomotive and the Marine One helicopter.

Library staff and The George & Barbara Bush Foundation came together Friday to celebrate the progress of the construction taking place at the new exhibit.

The new exhibit will also feature food options, outdoor dining space and interactive displays.

George & Barbara Bush Foundation CEO Max Angerholzer says the building will be very modern but will still stay true to the legacy of George and Barbara Bush.

“It’s going to welcome you to the Bush Presidential Center. We want everybody in this community to feel ownership of what’s happening here,” said Angerholzer.

The Marine One helicopter is expected to be delivered to the exhibit during winter or the beginning of 2024.

