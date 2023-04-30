Over 30 business come to downtown Bryan for inaugural Market On Main Street

Shoppers had a chance to check out some small businesses Saturday afternoon at the inaugural...
Shoppers had a chance to check out some small businesses Saturday afternoon at the inaugural Market On Main Street.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shoppers had a chance to check out some small businesses Saturday afternoon at the inaugural Market On Main Street.

Over 30 businesses were in downtown Bryan selling things like clothing, candles, skin care products and more.

JD Ranch Boutique put the market together and say this was a great opportunity for businesses to support each other.

“Everybody deserves a chance to get their products out there. I really wanted to give everyone that opportunity. The more businesses that come together the better,” said JD Ranch Boutique owner Jackie Doss.

JD Ranch Boutique is hopeful to host another Market On Main Street in May.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the Brazos Valley is under a WATCH for the possibility of severe weather Friday Evening
Tornado & Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for portions of the Brazos Valley
One person was injured in a shooting in Bryan Friday morning
Person injured in early morning shooting in Bryan
(Source: MGN)
Severe weather brings power outages to thousands across Brazos Valley
College Station police say barricaded person led to shelter-in-place notice overnight
Rainbow and lightning behind Friday's line of storms sent in from Max Jackson
Stormy Friday evening leaves damage across the Brazos Valley

Latest News

The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum continues to tell the story of President George...
New exhibit at George Bush Libray & Museum will open June 2024
Future College Basketball and NBA stars from across the country had the chance to showcase...
Future basketball stars come to bryan for Adidas basketball tournament
A display to recognize some unsung heroes of United States wars was held at the Museum of the...
Presentiation of U.S. Camel Corps held at the Museum of the American G.I.
Future basketball stars come to bryan for Adidas basketball tournament
Future basketball stars come to bryan for Adidas basketball tournament