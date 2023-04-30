Over 30 business come to downtown Bryan for inaugural Market On Main Street

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shoppers had a chance to check out some small businesses Saturday afternoon at the inaugural Market On Main Street.

Over 30 businesses were in downtown Bryan selling things like clothing, candles, skin care products and more.

JD Ranch Boutique put the market together and say this was a great opportunity for businesses to support each other.

“Everybody deserves a chance to get their products out there. I really wanted to give everyone that opportunity. The more businesses that come together the better,” said JD Ranch Boutique owner Jackie Doss.

JD Ranch Boutique is hopeful to host another Market On Main Street in May.

