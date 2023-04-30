Presentiation of U.S. Camel Corps held at the Museum of the American G.I.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I held a display to recognize some unsung heroes of United States wars.

Visitors were able to learn about The Camel Corps and the Camel Experiment in a unique way.

Two live camels were on sight at the museum while presentations were given about how they contributed in the civil war.

Douglas Baul brought the camels to College Station and says this is a great way to teach some American history that people may not know about.

“Everybody knows horses and mules but a lot of them don’t realize even our own US army used camels in the 1850s. This is an interesting time between the gold rush and the US civil war,” said Baul.

Camels were used to haul supplies during war and were able to lift up to 900 pounds.

