Rainfall Update: Strong storms in Bryan/College Station on Friday night

Strong storms moved across the Brazos Valley on Friday night.
Strong storms moved across the Brazos Valley on Friday night.(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A strong line of storms moved through the Brazos Valley on Friday night. This led to some very ominous clouds approaching Texas A&M campus, heavy rainfall in Bryan and College Station, and strong winds causing some damage across the region.

The shelf cloud above could be seen across the entirety of Bryan and College Station as the storm approached the cities.

Brandon Tomerlin, a Texas A&M meteorology student, caught this photo of lightning alongside a rainbow from Friday’s storms.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley since Friday afternoon (last updated 11PM Saturday):

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.80″
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.34″
  • Caldwell: 0.53″
  • Brenham: 0.60″
  • Giddings: 0.68″
  • Conroe: 0.35″
  • Coldspring: 0.25″
  • Huntsville: 0.67″
  • Bellville: 0.35″
  • Crockett: 0.07″
  • Madisonville: 0.36″
  • Navasota: 0.13″
  • Anderson: 0.44″
  • Centerville: 0.06″
  • Hearne: 0.32″
  • Wellborn: 0.27″
  • South Bryan: 0.65″
  • Carlos: 0.54″
  • Smetana: 0.75″

