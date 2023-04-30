Rainfall Update: Strong storms in Bryan/College Station on Friday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A strong line of storms moved through the Brazos Valley on Friday night. This led to some very ominous clouds approaching Texas A&M campus, heavy rainfall in Bryan and College Station, and strong winds causing some damage across the region.

Friday night storm views from Grimes County



📍Intersection of Hwy 21 & 50

⏰Beth Gibson

The shelf cloud above could be seen across the entirety of Bryan and College Station as the storm approached the cities.

Brandon Tomerlin, a Texas A&M meteorology student, caught this photo of lightning alongside a rainbow from Friday’s storms.

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley since Friday afternoon (last updated 11PM Saturday):

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 0.80″

Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.34″

Caldwell: 0.53″

Brenham: 0.60″

Giddings: 0.68″

Conroe: 0.35″

Coldspring: 0.25″

Huntsville: 0.67″

Bellville: 0.35″

Crockett: 0.07″

Madisonville: 0.36″

Navasota: 0.13″

Anderson: 0.44″

Centerville: 0.06″

Hearne: 0.32″

Wellborn: 0.27″

South Bryan: 0.65″

Carlos: 0.54″

Smetana: 0.75″

