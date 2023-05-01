Aggie Baseball Midweek Preview: Tarleton

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M will be looking to slam the brakes on a five-game losing streak on Tuesday when the Aggies host Tarleton for a midweek game at Blue Bell Park.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. It will be aired on SEC Network+.

The Aggies are coming off a rough weekend sweep at the hands of No. 7 Arkansas and have dropped five games in a row overall, four coming on the road in SEC play. They will turn to freshman left-hander Justin Lamkin on the mound on Tuesday against the Texans.

Tarleton is in its third year of transition from Division II to the Division I ranks and boasts a 23-18 record. The Texans are coming off a series loss to Seattle U, but did pick up a midweek win last Tuesday at Baylor, its first ever victory over a Power 5 program.

This will be the third straight season the Aggies and Texans have met on the diamond.

GAME COVERAGE

TV/STREAMING: Tuesday’s game will be aired on SEC Network+... the radio call from Andrew Monaco and Rody Barker will be included.

RADIO: The game can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 The Zone... Andrew Monaco will be on the call along with Rody Barker... the pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

SOCIAL: Fans can get in-game updates on social media by following @AggieBaseball on Twitter.

PROMOTIONS AT THE BALLPARK

Tiff’s Treats Tuesday: FREE Tiff’s Treats chocolate chip cookies for the first 250 fans

SERIES NOTES vs THE TEXANS

- The Aggies are 4-0 all-time vs Tarleton

- The Texans have traveled to Blue Bell Park each of the past two years for midweek games since joining the Division I ranks

ON THE RUN

The Aggies have been at their near best when they’ve been on the bases this season, ranking fourth in the league with 63 successful stolen bases. But what is more impressive is they’ve it in just 75 attempts, and the 84.0-percent success rate is behind only Mississippi State (64 of 71) as SEC teams with at least 50 steals this year.

TO THE MAX

Freshman Max Kaufer had just three hits on the season and had started just one game since April 7 before the series at Arkansas. But he got the start behind the dish in all three games and played well, getting a hit in all three games, including his first career longball in the second game of the series.

THOMPSON SHOWS OFF THE POWER AT ARKANSAS

No Aggie impressed at the plate more than Jordan Thompson, going 4-for-10 with two home runs, six RBI and a pair of walks against the Razorbacks. He homered in each of the first two games of the series before delivering an RBI double in the finale and now has a career-high seven home runs for the season.

HOME SWEET HOME

The game vs the Texans kicks off a stretch of eight consecutive home games for the Aggies, the final home games scheduled for Blue Bell Park in 2023. The eight straight home games equals the longest stretch of consecutive home games on the schedule for this year. The Aggies opened up the season with eight in a row at home.

