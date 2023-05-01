Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rocky

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rocky is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 28.

This Shepard/Husky mix is about nine-weeks-old.

The ideal home for Rocky would be someone who’s owned a dog before and doesn’t have small children. Having another dog for Rocky to play with would also be a plus.

Take a look at all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

