Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rocky

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rocky is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 28.

This Shepard/Husky mix is about nine-weeks-old.

The ideal home for Rocky would be someone who’s owned a dog before and doesn’t have small children. Having another dog for Rocky to play with would also be a plus.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

