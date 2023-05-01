A&M Consolidated AV production students share their hard work on the big screen

By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday May 12, audio and video production students at A&M Consolidated High School will celebrate their hard work and watch it come to life.

The 24th Annual Film Fest is an end of the year tradition for the students to showcase films and video productions created throughout the school year.

Consol junior students, Steed Stover and Abby Stark say the event will have several film creations rolled into one.

“It’s a bunch of student projects we’ve been working on all year,” said Steed. “It’s just like a final shebang to go out and just show all your friends.”

Stark says the movies will cover different genres and run times.

“We have student short films of all genres. We have drama, we have some skits. They’re making horror films this year and then we have music videos and then some kids will even make documentaries,” said Stark.

As for being part of this production, Stark and Steed say they are proud to see their hard work come to fruition.

“It’s just so cool being an actor‚” said Steed. “At the end you see some cool movies and you’re like ‘oh, that’s my face on the screen!’”

Any information on this event and AMCHS can be found online here.

