Another Broken Egg: Taking the Country Fried Steak Benedict to another level

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The seasonal menu at Another Broken Egg is becoming a favorite with guests.

Tap Bentz introduced The Three to another popular selection, Country Fried Steak Benedict.

“If you taste it, it’s incredible,” said Bentz. “It comes on our biscuit and and then of course we put our chicken fried steak on top of that and then we put our eggs any way you’d like them.”

But the star of the show, according to Bentz, is their red eye gravy. It’s white gravy with grape jelly and coffee, which gives it a nice little kick and, somehow, a perfect blend.

“And then again to me, another sneaky star of it is we have caramelized onions on top of that now, but it because you caramelize it, you know, it takes away some of the bite of the onion and brings another level of salt, of sweetness to it,” said Bentz.

Breakfast, brunch, and lunch, Bentz says he has you covered.

And as the weather is warming up, guests always have the option of dinning on the patio.

“It’s beautiful today. I think we had more people sit outside than we had sit inside,” said Bentz. “It’s fun and it’s just cool enough to keep you comfortable out there. But there’s nothing better to go out there and order your nice refreshing mimosa, and have a sip.”

You can grab a seat at Another Broken Egg seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

