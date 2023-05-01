April 2023 closes as one of the wettest in Brazos Valley history

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Closing out the month of April just a few hundredths of an inch shy of 9″ of rain, 2023 will officially land as the 5th wettest April of record in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of data-keeping.

Easterwood Airport recorded 10 days of measurable rain this past month for a grand total of 8.94″. In the third of the month that was considered as rain days, three of them stacked up over an inch of rain, one of them over 3 inches. Thursday, April 6th’s 3.02″ was plenty to drown the day’s previous rainfall record from 1887 that sat untouched for 137 years.

While records have been kept in Bryan-College Station since the late 1880s, the official reporting station was moved to Easterwood Airport in 1957. 2023 is now the second wettest April experienced at Easterwood Airport. The first is the all-time record of 12.50″ that fell the very first year at the new climate site.

Much of the Brazos Valley drank up a healthy amount of rain over the last 30 days. Parts of the Sam Houston National Forest between Montgomery and Walker Counties ended the month with over 9″ of rainfall. Caldwell received almost 9.50″ of rain, Hearne just over 8.80″, and Burton a quarter of an inch over 8″. Below are some of the highest rainfall totals across the area in April:

Coulter Field (Bryan): 7.31″

Sam Houston National Forest: 9.28″

Caldwell: 9.42″

Hearne: 8.81″

Burton: 8.20″

Somerville: 8.03″

Huntsville: 7.72″

North Zulch: 7.21″

Giddings: 7.10″

Leona: 6.91″

RAINFALL INTENSITY IS INCREASING

According to a recent study by Climate Central, hourly rainfall intensity -- a key factor in flash floods -- has increased since 1970 in 136 US cities analyzed by the organization.

136 of 150 sites analyzed found an increase in rainfall rates, on average. (Climate Central)

As man-made climate change unequivocally changes weather patterns and warms global temperatures, it is also supercharging the water cycle, bringing heavier rainfall extremes and related flood risks to parts of the United States. Rainfall hours have become 13% wetter on average over the last 50 years, with the largest increases happening in the Central and Southwest regions. Short, untimely bursts of extreme rainfall in turn can cause risks to ecosystems, infrastructure, and residents living in the area.

For every 1° of atmospheric warming, the amount of water vapor the air can hold is 4% (Climate Central)

