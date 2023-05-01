B/CS Chamber of Commerce to host Job Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for a job in the Brazos Valley? The B/CS Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

There will be more than 50 companies hiring and the event is free to attend for job-seekers.

Chamber leaders encourage potential employees to dress professionally and bring printed resumes. There will be experts there to help job-seekers with their resumes.

The Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a Business After Hours at BigShots Golf Aggieland on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, go to bcschamber.org

