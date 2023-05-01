The Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging celebrates older Americans this month

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - May is Older Americans Month. Amber Neel and Stacy Urbanczyk of the Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging stopped by The Three today to share how the organization is celebrating older Americans this month with their Spring Fest.

Urbanczyk says this will be their second annual Spring Fest.

“It’s just an opportunity for the older Americans in the Brazos Valley to come and learn about the different some different agencies and organizations in our area and the service that they can provide to the seniors,” said Urbanczyk.

There will also be experts at the event teaching visitors how to spot scams.

But it won’t be all work and no play.

“We’re going to have bingo. We’re going to have lunch for everybody who attends, and music. It’s going to be a lot of fun this year.”

All attendees will leave the event with a resource guide that will even include important phone numbers.

The 2nd Annual Spring Fest will take place on Friday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the A&M Church of Christ. The event is free to attend.

