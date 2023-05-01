Brazos Valley first responders escort Deanville Fire Chief back to community he served

Deanville Fire Chief Billy Colley being escorted to funeral home in Caldwell Sunday morning.
Deanville Fire Chief Billy Colley being escorted to funeral home in Caldwell Sunday morning.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -First responders from across the Brazos Valley gathered at Bryan Fire Station No. 1 to pay tribute to Deanville Fire Chief Billy Colley Sunday morning.

Chief Colley was escorted in a procession back to the community he served for several decades.

Colley, who had been serving the department for 43 years, passed away on Saturday morning at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan after a brief illness.

Colleagues and friends of Colley described him as a dedicated and committed individual who made an incredible contribution to the fire department and the community.

Funeral services for Chief Billy Colley will be held Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 2609 FM 60 in Deanville.

A visitation with his family present will be held Thursday, May 4, from 5-7 p.m. at the Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home, 404 West Buck Street-Caldwell, TX.

To read Colley’s obituary or to express condolences to the family click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rainbow and lightning behind Friday's line of storms sent in from Max Jackson
Stormy Friday evening leaves damage across the Brazos Valley
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
One person was injured in a shooting in Brenham Friday afternoon.
Brenham police investigating Friday afternoon shooting
Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Four people shot outside bar in Downtown Bryan
One person was injured in a shooting in Bryan Friday morning
Person injured in early morning shooting in Bryan

Latest News

Cyclists descend on Kyle Field for the Bike MS 150 to raise money for multiple sclerosis
Cyclists descend on Kyle Field for the Bike MS 150 to raise money for multiple sclerosis
Unlimited Potential surprises former client with Aggie Ring
Jeffery Boakye poses with his mentor and supporters Friday night after being surprised with an...
Unlimited Potential surprises former client with Aggie Ring
Dia del Niño is a traditional family holiday celebrated in Mexico that honors children and...
Radio Alegria holds Dia del Niño event focused on youth and family fun