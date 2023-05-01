Brazos Valley first responders escort Deanville Fire Chief back to community he served

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -First responders from across the Brazos Valley gathered at Bryan Fire Station No. 1 to pay tribute to Deanville Fire Chief Billy Colley Sunday morning.

Chief Colley was escorted in a procession back to the community he served for several decades.

Colley, who had been serving the department for 43 years, passed away on Saturday morning at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan after a brief illness.

Colleagues and friends of Colley described him as a dedicated and committed individual who made an incredible contribution to the fire department and the community.

Funeral services for Chief Billy Colley will be held Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 2609 FM 60 in Deanville.

A visitation with his family present will be held Thursday, May 4, from 5-7 p.m. at the Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home, 404 West Buck Street-Caldwell, TX.

To read Colley’s obituary or to express condolences to the family click here.

