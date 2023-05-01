Bryan High’s Viking Theatre presents popular story in season’s final production

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre is gearing up to close the curtains on its 2022-2023 season. The company is presenting “Peter Pan,” the boy who wouldn’t grow up, starting Thursday. The directors Braedon Lawless and Forrest Gamble said they wanted to end the season with something the audience would be familiar with.

“This year, we did a lot of shows that are new and so we decided to take it back to the basics,” Lawless said.

The classic story takes audiences into the life of the mischievous Peter Pan who befriends Wendy, John and Michael. Peter teaches the three how to fly before whisking them away to Neverland with Tinker Bell. While there, the group encounters the red Indians, the lost boys, pirates and Captain Hook.

“We took a show that everybody knew, and we said we want to give it our own spin,” Lawless said.

Josie Bettis will take on the role of Peter Pan. She said it’s been fun tapping into Peter’s constant movement and, sometimes, chaotic life.

Captain Hook will will be played by Emma Forester, who said her take on the role is dominant, yet less fearful compared to the classic character.

“The hook isn’t dainty or feminine in any way, but she’s able to use it in such a way that draws her crew members around her and still scares them and leads them to follow her,” Forester said.

Cast members Sofia Spanhel is playing Wendy, and Hailey Graves will be portraying Tinker Bell. Although these are known to be female roles, Spanhel and Graves said these characters are unlike the typical roles they play but have enjoyed taking on the challenge.

“I don’t tend to get roles like this, super feminine,” Spanhel said. “It’s been a really fun experience getting into this character and finding out new things about her and finding out how to use my movements and voice to, kind of, change it up a little bit.

“Peter Pan” will run from Thursday to Saturday in Bryan High’s Black Box Theatre. The show will start at 7 p.m. all three nights. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee performance Saturday at 2 p.m.

‘It’s such a magical show, and I hope they just feel a reminder of their childhood and Disney,” Graves said.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

